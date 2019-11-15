Friday arraignments
Raynard Mack Admidin, 49, no address; trespass-second offense within five years, bond $100, public defender appointed, pretrial Dec. 31.
Raynard Mack Admidin, 49, no address; pedestrian under the influence, bond $100, public defender appointed, pretrial Jan. 7.
Raynard Mack Admidin, 49, no address; public intoxication, bond $500, public defender appointed, pretrial Jan. 14.
L.D. Holman, 26, Twin Falls; burglary, possession of a controlled substance, bond $20,000, public defender appointed, preliminary Nov. 22.
Robert Renoff Maes, 57, Buhl; driving under the influence-second offense, public defender appointed, pretrial Dec. 31.
