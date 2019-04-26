Twin Falls County
Thursday arraignments
Bo William Vandenberg, 25, Twin Falls; battery, $100 bond, public defender appointed, pretrial June 4.
Melissa Dawn Patterson, 33, Twin Falls; possession of a controlled substance, $20,000 bond, public defender appointed, preliminary hearing May 3.
Alexandra Sharae Sirimarco, 38, Twin Falls; excessive driving under the influence, own-recognizance release, public defender appointed, pretrial June 11.
Gary Wayne Dalton, 42, Kimberly; felony driving under the influence, court compliance program, public defender continued, preliminary hearing May 3.
