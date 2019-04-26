{{featured_button_text}}

Twin Falls County

Thursday arraignments

Bo William Vandenberg, 25, Twin Falls; battery, $100 bond, public defender appointed, pretrial June 4.

Melissa Dawn Patterson, 33, Twin Falls; possession of a controlled substance, $20,000 bond, public defender appointed, preliminary hearing May 3.

Alexandra Sharae Sirimarco, 38, Twin Falls; excessive driving under the influence, own-recognizance release, public defender appointed, pretrial June 11.

Gary Wayne Dalton, 42, Kimberly; felony driving under the influence, court compliance program, public defender continued, preliminary hearing May 3.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments