Thursday arraignments
Norberto N. Camacho, 28, Twin Falls theft of services, failure to appear, own recognizance release, public defender appointed, pretrial Aug. 13.
Cody Lewis Tilson, 31, Twin Falls felony forgery, bond previously paid, public defender appointed, prelim June 28.
Christopher G. Herrera, 32, Jerome violation of no contact order, own recognizance release, public defender appointed, pretrial July 30.
Heather Dawn Frazier, 49, Twin Falls forgery (22 counts), private counsel retained, prelim June 28.
Alexander Jose Cantu, 29, Burley providing false information to an officer, bond $3,000, public defender appointed, pretrial Aug. 6.
Brad Lee Pinneo, 39, Twin Falls providing false information to an officer, own recognizance release, public defender appointed, pretrial Aug. 6.
