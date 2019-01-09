Twin Falls County
Wednesday arraignments
Carlos G Paladini, 63, Heyburn, perjury, own-recognizance release, public defender appointed, prelim Jan. 18.
Colby Sean Riley, 23, Twin Falls, grand theft, walk-in amended charge, failed to appear, no hearing date set.
Riley Renee Haslett, 23, Kimberly, receiving or transferring stolen vehicle, walk-in summons, no bond, no public defender appointed, prelim Jan. 18.
Kamille Rose Davies, 23, Twin Falls, criminal possession of a transaction card, walk-in summons, private counsel, prelim Jan. 18.
Antawn D Hixson, 27, no residence listed, willful concealment of goods and purchase of liquor without identification, $25,000 bond, public defender appointed, pretrial conference Feb. 26.
Nikolas Dean Barnes, 33, Jerome, felony fleeing or eluding police and misdemeanor providing false information to police, $150,000 bond, public defender appointed, prelim Jan. 18.
Logan Ross Patterson, 21, Twin Falls, domestic battery, own-recognizance release, public defender appointed, pretrial Mar. 5.
Cody Michael Greene, 26, Filer, domestic battery and malicious injury to property, $5,000 bond, public defender appointed, pretrial conference Feb. 26.
Justin Land Hunt-Parker, 30, Filer, battery, $5,000 bond, public defender appointed, pretrial conference Mar. 12.
