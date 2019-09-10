{{featured_button_text}}

Monday arraignments

Riley G. Hughes, 23, Twin Falls; petit theft, bond $100, public defender appointed, pretrial Oct. 22.

Jacob Timothy Nielson, 26, Twin Falls; domestic violence inflicting a traumatic injury, no contact order issued, bond $100,000, public defender appointed, preliminary Sept. 20.

Dustin Ray Goff, 21, Twin Falls; domestic battery, no contact order issued, bond $5,000, public defender appointed, pretrial Oct. 22.

Jose Castillo-Corona, 19, Buhl; possession of drug paraphernalia with intent to use, bond $1,000, public defender denied, pretrial Oct. 29.

Riley G. Hughes, 23, Twin Falls; providing false information about own identity to investigating officer, bond $500, public defender appointed, pretrial Oct. 22.

Jessica Lyn Viglianzoni, 38, Twin Falls; possession of controlled substance, own recognizance release, public defender appointed, preliminary Sept. 20.

Joshua Atreyou Vermillion, 21, Kimberly; eluding police in a motor vehicle, failing to stop for damage or fleeing the scene of an accident, bond $100,000, public defender appointed, preliminary Sept. 20.

