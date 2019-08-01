Wednesday arraignments
John George Matranga III, 68, Twin Falls; no-contract order violation, bond $50,000, public defender appointed, pretrial Sept. 10.
Paul George Ferreira, 50, Buhl; providing false information to law enforcement, own-recognizance release, public defender appointed, pretrial Oct. 16.
William James Baze Griner, 27, Jerome; battery against a health care worker, bond $5,000, public defender appointed, preliminary Aug. 9.
Ryan P. Miller, 37, Twin Falls; forgery, bond $50,000, public defender appointed, preliminary Aug. 9.
Paige Lindsay Messer, 24, Twin Falls; possession of a controlled substance (2 counts), own-recognizance release, public defender appointed, preliminary Aug. 9.
Justin Dean Anderson, 34, Jerome; possession of a controlled substance, bond $75,000, public defender appointed, preliminary Aug. 9.
Alexandra Nicole Fisher, 25, Twin Falls; driving under the influence-second offense, public defender continued, pretrial Aug. 6.
Ray Guttierrez, 24, Buhl; petit theft, failure to appear, own-recognizance release, public defender appointed, pretrial Sept. 10.
