Monday arraignments

Michael James Knopp, 38, Twin Falls; attempted strangulation, felony malicious injury to property, bond $10,000, private counsel, preliminary Nov. 8.

Jasmine Eve Marquez, 26, Twin Falls; grand theft, computer crimes-access or use to defraud, public defender appointed, preliminary Nov. 8.

Matthew Trujillo, 31, Twin Falls; fugitive warrant, possession of a controlled substance, bond $40,000, public defender appointed, extradition hearing Nov. 8.

Rudy Garza, 32, Twin Falls; felony possession of a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance, possession of paraphernalia, own-recognizance release, private counsel, preliminary Nov. 8.

Scott Edward Adams, 38, San Bernardino, California; driving under the influence, resisting or obstructing officers, bond $1,500, public defender appointed, pretrial Dec. 24.

Maurice Andrew Sanchez, 30, Twin Falls; aggravated assault with a deadly weapon (three counts), public defender appointed, preliminary Nov. 8.

Brittany Jo Corbridge, 34, Jerome; felony possession of a controlled substance, bond $15,000, public defender appointed, preliminary Nov. 8.

Jorge Arizmendi-Sanchez, 43, Buhl; felony domestic violence inflicting traumatic injury, bond $25,000, public defender appointed, preliminary Nov. 8.

Afton Barbara Gailfus, 35, Twin Falls; attempted strangulation, bond $15,000, public defender appointed, preliminary Nov. 8.

