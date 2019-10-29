Monday arraignments
Michael James Knopp, 38, Twin Falls; attempted strangulation, felony malicious injury to property, bond $10,000, private counsel, preliminary Nov. 8.
Jasmine Eve Marquez, 26, Twin Falls; grand theft, computer crimes-access or use to defraud, public defender appointed, preliminary Nov. 8.
Matthew Trujillo, 31, Twin Falls; fugitive warrant, possession of a controlled substance, bond $40,000, public defender appointed, extradition hearing Nov. 8.
Rudy Garza, 32, Twin Falls; felony possession of a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance, possession of paraphernalia, own-recognizance release, private counsel, preliminary Nov. 8.
You have free articles remaining.
Scott Edward Adams, 38, San Bernardino, California; driving under the influence, resisting or obstructing officers, bond $1,500, public defender appointed, pretrial Dec. 24.
Maurice Andrew Sanchez, 30, Twin Falls; aggravated assault with a deadly weapon (three counts), public defender appointed, preliminary Nov. 8.
Brittany Jo Corbridge, 34, Jerome; felony possession of a controlled substance, bond $15,000, public defender appointed, preliminary Nov. 8.
Jorge Arizmendi-Sanchez, 43, Buhl; felony domestic violence inflicting traumatic injury, bond $25,000, public defender appointed, preliminary Nov. 8.
Afton Barbara Gailfus, 35, Twin Falls; attempted strangulation, bond $15,000, public defender appointed, preliminary Nov. 8.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.