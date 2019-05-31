{{featured_button_text}}

Wednesday arraignments

Hunter Gene Hoskins, 19, Twin Falls; burglary, own recognizance release, private counsel retained, prelim June 7.

Eugenio Caliz-Bautista, 42, Buhl; lewd conduct with a child under 16 (2 counts), bond $100,000, public defender appointed, prelim June 7.

Thursday arraignments

Exa Johannan Hanson, 35, Twin Falls; driving under the influence-second offense, public defender appointed, pretrial July 16.

Gin Lam Sum, 39, Twin Falls; driving under the influence, own recognizance release, public defender appointed, pretrial July 16.

Christopher Paul Hayward, 25, Twin Falls; domestic battery, own recognizance release, public defender appointed, pretrial July 23.

David Alexander Doyle, 22, Twin Falls; possession of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia, bond $500, public defender appointed, pretrial July 16.

Mayra Alejandre, 26, Twin Falls; driving under the influence-second offense, driving without privileges, public defender confirmed, pretrial June 18.

Darrell Anthony Ferguson Sr., 45, Twin Falls; attempted strangulation, public defender confirmed, prelim June 7.

Rachele Monet West, 33, Kimberly; possession of prescription drug without a prescription, own recognizance release, public defender appointed, pretrial July 23.

