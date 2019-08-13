{{featured_button_text}}

Monday arraignments

Mary Elizabeth Murphy, 42, Twin Falls; possession of a controlled substance, bond $10,000, public defender appointed, preliminary Aug. 23.

Carlos Jose Tena, 44, Rogerson; attempted strangulation, domestic battery in the presence of a child, bond $100,000, public defender appointed, preliminary Aug. 23.

Heladio Hilario Felipe, 26, Hollister; lewd conduct with a child under 16 (2 counts), bond $75,000, public defender appointed, preliminary Aug. 23.

Jason Carry Bearce, 45, Twin Falls; felony possession of a controlled substance, driving under the influence, bond $10,000, public defender appointed, preliminary Aug. 23.

Richard Guerrero, 35, Twin Falls; aggravated battery, battery, bond $300,000, public defender appointed, preliminary Aug. 23.

Raj Kumar Majhi, 32, Twin Falls; no-contact order violation, bond $30,000, public defender appointed, status hearing Aug. 21.

Ramiro R. Guevara, 19, Twin Falls; felony possession of a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance, possession of paraphernalia, bond $15,000, public defender appointed, preliminary Aug. 23.

Santos Pedraza-Gomez, 45, Buhl; aggravated assault, bond $50,000, public defender appointed, preliminary Aug. 23.

Nickolas Acosta, 27, Kimberly; felony possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia, bond $7,500, public defender appointed, preliminary Aug. 23.

Shawn Kendrick Crumby, 40, House Springs, Missouri; felony correctional facility-introducing major contraband, possession of a controlled substance, possession of paraphernalia, bond $100,000, public defender appointed, preliminary Aug. 23.

Christopher George Schlosser, 38, Pleasanton, California; driving under the influence-excessive, open container-driver, own-recognizance release, public defender appointed, pretrial Oct. 16.

