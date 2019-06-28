{{featured_button_text}}

Thursday arraignments

Diego Urrutia Ortiz, 24, Buhl; driving under the influence, resisting or obstructing an officer, evidence destruction, alteration or concealment, bond $2,500, public defender appointed, pretrial Aug. 20.

Parmila Rai, 25, Twin Falls; no contact order violation, own recognizance release, public defender appointed, pretrial Aug. 6.

Joe Willy Hernandez, 32, Twin Falls; no contact order violation (2 counts), bond $2,500, public defender appointed, pretrial Aug. 13.

Juan Antonio Rodriguez-Cindo, 53, Buhl; felony assault/battery upon certain personnel (2 counts), battery, false imprisonment, bond $75,000, public defender appointed, prelim July 5.

Miguel Angel Hernandez, 18, Filer; robbery, bond $100,000, public defender appointed, prelim July 5.

Patricia Burke Williamson, 60, Twin Falls; no contact order violation, bond $2,500, public defender appointed, pretrial Aug. 13.

Darrell Kyle Bastian, 31, Taylorsville, Utah; robbery, bond $50,000, public defender appointed, prelim July 5.

David Leroy Patrick, 46, Twin Falls; weapon-carry concealed while under the influence, driving under the influence-excessive, bond previously posted, private counsel retained, pretrial Aug. 13.

