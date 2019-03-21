Twin Falls County
Thursday arraignments
Michael Allen Keating, 39, Twin Falls; possession of a controlled substance, bond $15,000, public defender appointed, prelim March 29.
James E Faulkner, 51, Twin Falls; felony domestic battery, appeared in person, private counsel, prelim March 29.
Jaimie L Whitesides, 21, Kimberly; possession of a controlled substance, appeared in person, public defender confirmed, prelim March 29.
Eric Paul Tharpe, 39, Hansen; felony trafficking in methamphetamine or amphetamine, and misdemeanor possession of paraphernalia, bond $250,000, public defender appointed, prelim March 29.
Danny R Casillas, 41, Twin Falls; grand theft by unauthorized control, appeared in person, public defender appointed, prelim April 5.
Jaycon Alexander Miller, 18, Filer; pedestrian-under the influence of alcohol or drugs, own-recognizance release, public defender appointed, pretrial April 30.
Kendall Stephen Harr, 19, Twin Falls; grand theft by possession of stolen property, bond $150,000, private counsel, prelim March 29.
Travis Wayne Scruggs, 37, Twin Falls; felony trafficking in methamphetamine or amphetamine, felony weapon-unlawful possession by a convicted felon, misdemeanor possession of marijuana, misdemeanor false information and misdemeanor possession of paraphernalia, bond $150,000, public defender appointed, prelim March 29.
