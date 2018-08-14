Subscribe for 33¢ / day

Twin Falls County

Monday arraignments

Elizabet Miramontes, 26, Buhl; aggravated assault, $2,500 bond, private counsel, preliminary hearing Aug. 24.

Dillion Dugger, 29, Twin Falls; malicious injury to property, burglary, $1,000 bond, public defender appointed, preliminary hearing Aug. 24.

Jamie Dianna Viola Hart, 29, Twin Falls; possession of a controlled substance, $10,000 bond, public defender appointed, preliminary hearing Aug. 24.

Brenda Gay Fisher, 57, Twin Falls; domestic battery, own-recognizance release, public defender denied, pretrial Oct. 2.

Matthew James Caroline, 24, Twin Falls; attempted strangulation, $25,000 bond, public defender appointed, preliminary hearing Aug. 24.

Everett Paul Poulignot Jr, 32, Filer; domestic battery, $1,000 bond, public defender appointed, pretrial Oct. 16.

Daren William Brown, 42, Twin Falls; domestic battery in the presence of a child, $5,000 bond, public defender appointed, pretrial Oct. 2.

Victor Josiah Zambrano, 19, Twin Falls; possession of a controlled substance, $5,000 bond, public defender appointed, preliminary hearing Aug. 24.

Robert Kevin Biggs, 52, Gooding; grand theft, $10,000 bond, public defender appointed, preliminary hearing Aug. 24.

