Twin Falls County

Thursday arraignments

Celeste Kiley Kaneaster, 30, Wendell; possession of a controlled substance, bond $25,000, public defender appointed, prelim March 1.

Carson Yeaman, 20, Twin Falls; two counts no-contact violation and telecommunication line — intentional destruction of a line or instrument, bond $10,000, public defender appointed, pretrial May 7.

Earl Lee Thompson, 29, Kimberly; DUI, bond $5,000, public defender appointed, pretrial April 2.

