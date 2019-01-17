Try 1 month for 99¢

Twin Falls County

Thursday arraignments

Kevin Ray Aragon, 42, Twin Falls; domestic battery, own-recognizance release, public defender appointed, pretrial conference March 5.

Michael W Phillips, 43, Wendell; open container by driver, appeared in person, public defender appointed, pretrial conference Feb. 26.

April Michelle Kinney, 31, Twins Falls; DUI-excessive and failure to notify upon striking unattended vehicle, own-recognizance release, public defender appointed, pretrial conference March 5.

Eric Stuart Cowan, 31, Twin Falls; no contact order violation, own-recognizance release, public defender appointed, pretrial conference Feb. 26.

Jason Robert Loder, 38, Twin Falls; felony criminal possession of financial transaction card, bond $100,000, public defender appointed, prelim Jan. 25.

Justin Daniel Bowman, 35, Twin Falls; domestic battery and assault, appeared in person, public defender appointed, pretrial conference March 12.

