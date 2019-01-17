Twin Falls County
Thursday arraignments
Kevin Ray Aragon, 42, Twin Falls; domestic battery, own-recognizance release, public defender appointed, pretrial conference March 5.
Michael W Phillips, 43, Wendell; open container by driver, appeared in person, public defender appointed, pretrial conference Feb. 26.
April Michelle Kinney, 31, Twins Falls; DUI-excessive and failure to notify upon striking unattended vehicle, own-recognizance release, public defender appointed, pretrial conference March 5.
Eric Stuart Cowan, 31, Twin Falls; no contact order violation, own-recognizance release, public defender appointed, pretrial conference Feb. 26.
Jason Robert Loder, 38, Twin Falls; felony criminal possession of financial transaction card, bond $100,000, public defender appointed, prelim Jan. 25.
Justin Daniel Bowman, 35, Twin Falls; domestic battery and assault, appeared in person, public defender appointed, pretrial conference March 12.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.