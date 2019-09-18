Tuesday arraignments
Daniel Lyle Deitrick, 41, Filer; felony driving under the influence — two or more within 10 years, bond $30,000, public defender appointed, preliminary Sept. 27.
Jaren D. Miller, 18, Nampa; possession of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia, bond $100, public defender appointed, pretrial Nov. 5.
Lee Andrew Silver, 36, Twin Falls; felony malicious injury to property, bond $25,000, public defender appointed, preliminary Sept. 27.
Emily Elaine Dock, 20, Twin Falls; felony possession of a controlled substance (2 counts), own-recognizance release, public defender appointed, preliminary Sept. 27.
Shade L. Burkhardt, 21, Twin Falls; possession of a controlled substance, bond $30,000, public defender appointed, preliminary Sept. 27.
