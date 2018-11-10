Try 1 month for 99¢

Twin Falls County

Friday arraignments

Ruperto Antonio Cuevas, 30, Twin Falls; unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon, $150,000 bond, public defender appointed, preliminary hearing Nov. 16.

Jeffrey C Jenks, 38, Kimberly; theft of services, $100, public defender appointed, pretrial Dec. 18.

Adriana M Bower, 43, Twin Falls; possession of marijuana, $5,000 bond, pubic defender appointed, pretrial Dec. 18.

Tasha Rose Quilici, 28, Twin Falls; possession of a controlled substance, $25,000 bond, public defender appointed, preliminary hearing Nov. 16.

