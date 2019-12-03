{{featured_button_text}}
Tuesday arraignments

Justin Lee Birdsong, 42, Twin Falls; driving under the influence-excessive, bond previously paid, public defender appointed, pretrial Jan. 14.

Paea’i sina Kuluwaimaka Novas-Loa, 22, Twin Falls; driving under the influence, own-recognizance release, public defender appointed, pretrial Jan. 22.

