Twin Falls County
Wednesday arraignments
Dale Lewis Phillips, 32, Twin Falls; domestic battery, own-recognizance release, public defender appointed, pretrial Dec. 4.
Minor Rison Waguk, 41, Twin Falls; domestic battery, $15,000 bond, public defender appointed, pretrial Nov. 27.
Krista Chantel Littleton, 39, Twin Falls; grand theft (three counts), burglary, $100,000 bond, public defender appointed, prelim Oct. 19.
Ahmet Hopovac, 28, Twin Falls; petit theft, own-recognizance release, public defender appointed, pretrial Nov. 20.
Gabriel Michael Yinquez, 42, Twin Falls, driving under the influence (excessive), appeared in person, private counsel, pretrial Dec. 11.
Gavino Jay Barrera, 22, Twin Falls; driving under the influence (excessive) racing on public highway, appeared in person, public defender appointed, pretrial Nov. 20.
Daniel Eugene Beem, 40, Twin Falls; driving under the influence (excessive), appeared in person, public defender appointed, pretrial Nov. 27.
Cory Wayne Mandis, 22, Twin Falls; battery, $1,500 bond, public defender appointed, pretrial Dec 4.
