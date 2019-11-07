{{featured_button_text}}

Wednesday arraignments

Sky Daniel Brown, 25, Twin Falls; resisting or obstructing officers, providing false information, cite and release, public defender appointed, pretrial Dec. 31.

Ronald D. Alarcon Tamayo, 24, Burley; second-degree kidnapping, battery, destruction of telecommunication line, bond $100,000, public defender denied, preliminary Nov. 15.

Jason T. Hill, 44, Twin Falls; driving under the influence, own-recognizance release, public defender appointed, pretrial Dec. 31.

Duarte J. Nunes, 38, Buhl; driving under the influence-excessive, injury to a child, open container-driver, bond previously posted, private counsel, pretrial Dec. 31.

Kassandra J. Smith, 33, Bliss; driving under the influence-excessive, bond previous posted, public defender denied, pretrial Dec. 31.

Alexander Dean Williams, 23, Heyburn; felony possession of a controlled substance, driving without privileges, failure to provide proof of insurance, possession of paraphernalia (two counts), bond $5,000, public defender appointed, preliminary Nov. 15.

