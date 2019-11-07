Wednesday arraignments
Sky Daniel Brown, 25, Twin Falls; resisting or obstructing officers, providing false information, cite and release, public defender appointed, pretrial Dec. 31.
Ronald D. Alarcon Tamayo, 24, Burley; second-degree kidnapping, battery, destruction of telecommunication line, bond $100,000, public defender denied, preliminary Nov. 15.
Jason T. Hill, 44, Twin Falls; driving under the influence, own-recognizance release, public defender appointed, pretrial Dec. 31.
You have free articles remaining.
Duarte J. Nunes, 38, Buhl; driving under the influence-excessive, injury to a child, open container-driver, bond previously posted, private counsel, pretrial Dec. 31.
Kassandra J. Smith, 33, Bliss; driving under the influence-excessive, bond previous posted, public defender denied, pretrial Dec. 31.
Alexander Dean Williams, 23, Heyburn; felony possession of a controlled substance, driving without privileges, failure to provide proof of insurance, possession of paraphernalia (two counts), bond $5,000, public defender appointed, preliminary Nov. 15.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.