Wednesday arraignments

James C Clayson, 34, Twin Falls; felony aggravated assault and misdemeanor sexual battery, bond $75,000, public defender denied, prelim Feb. 7.

Melvin Leon Houston, 48, Twin Falls; felony possession of a controlled substance, bond $100,000, public defender appointed, prelim Feb. 7.

Harmony Nicole Hubbard, 20, Filer; felony no contact order violation, walk in arraignment, public defender confirmed, prelim Feb. 7.

