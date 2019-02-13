Try 1 month for 99¢

Twin Falls County

Monday arraignments

Jacob I Goodrich, 42, Twin Falls; DUI-second offense, bond $25,000, public defender appointed, pretrial March 5.

Rebeccas Marie Rebollozo, 27, Twin Falls; DUI-excessive, appeared in person, private counsel, pretrial March 26.

Izzac Tyler Osterhout, 20, Twin Falls; felony possession of a controlled substance, misdemeanor possession of a controlled substance, and misdemeanor carry of concealed weapon without license, appeared in person, prelim Feb. 22.

Susan Freer, 40, Buhl; no contact order violation-3rd offense, and resisting/obstructing, bond $25,000, arraignment Feb. 11.

Jess Gabriel Montoya, 19, Twin Falls; two counts possession of a controlled substance, appeared in person, public defender appointed, prelim Feb. 22.

Brad Lee Pinneo, 39, Twin Falls; burglary, and false information to an officer, bond $50,000, public defender appointed, prelim Feb. 22.

Jacob Shawn Brady, 33, Twin Falls; two counts possession of a controlled substance, bond $50,000, public defender appointed, prelim Feb. 22.

Joshua White, 30, Twin Falls; petit theft, bond $100, public defender appointed, pretrial March 26.

Jeffery James Larson, 37, Twin Falls; burglary, bond $20,000, public defender appointed, prelim Feb. 22.

Zackary Dean Reynolds, 24, Twin Falls; felony burglary, felony eluding, felony possession of a controlled substance, and misdemeanor possession of a controlled substance, bond $75,000, public defender appointed, prelim Feb. 22.

Richard Lamar Herron, 55, Cottage Grove, OR; possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia, bond $15,000, public defender appointed, pretrial Feb. 26.

Joshua Edward White, 30, Twin Falls; two counts battery, bond $25,000, public defender appointed, pretrial March 26.

Rick Troy Collard, 49, Twin Falls; domestic battery without traumatic injury, own-recognizance release, public defender appointed, pretrial March 5.

Joshua Edward White, 30, Twin Falls; aggravated battery, bond $100,000, public defender appointed, prelim Feb. 22.

Anthony Dell, 48, Hailey; enticing child over internet and disseminating material harmful to minors, bond $200,000, public defender appointed, prelim Feb. 22.

Samuel A Parry, 20, Twin Falls; domestic violence/assault, own-recognizance release, public defender appointed, pretrial March. 5.

Richard Herron, 55, Cottage Grove, Ore.; fugitive (Missouri warrant), appeared in person, public defender appointed, extradition process Feb. 22.

Tuesday arraignments

Caitlyn Nicole Brown, 26, Twin Falls; possession of a controlled substance, bond $100,000, public defender appointed, prelim Feb. 22.

Caitlyn Nicole Brown, 26, Twin Falls; fugitive (Pennsylvania warrant), bond $100,000, public defender appointed, extradition process Feb. 22.

Joseph Byington, 35; fugitive (Utah warrant), appeared in person, private counsel, extradition process Feb. 22.

Angela Lynn Weaver, 47, Hagerman; possession of marijuana, bond $1000, public defender appointed, pretrial March 26.

Erik Becerra, 25, Twin Falls; possession of a controlled substance, bond $25,000, public defender appointed, prelim Feb. 22.

Erik Becerra, 25, Twin Falls; assault/domestic violence, and possession of marijuana, bond $500, public defender appointed, pretrial April 9.

Kimberly Michelle Miller, 46, Twin Falls; criminal possession of financial card, grand theft, two counts issuing a check without funds, bond $100,000, public defender appointed, prelim Feb. 22.

Rachel Tellez, 41, Buhl; felony possession of a controlled substance, misdemeanor possession of marijuana, and misdemeanor possession of paraphernalia, bond $100,000, public defender appointed, prelim Feb. 22.

