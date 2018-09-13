Subscribe for 33¢ / day

Twin Falls County

Wednesday arraignments

Gustavo Alberto Ceron-Maciel, 28, Twin Falls; leaving the scene of an injury accident, reckless driving, $50,000 bond, public defender denied, preliminary hearing Sept. 21.

Michael Ray Montgomery, 30, Twin Falls; felony domestic battery, $50,000 bond, public defender denied, preliminary hearing Sept. 21.

Dylan Edward Montoya, 22, Twin Falls; resisting or obstructing an officer, $500 bond, public defender appointed, pretrial Nov. 14.

Dylan Edward Montoya, 22, Twin Falls; violation of protection order, $500 bond, public defender appointed, pretrial Nov. 14.

Bradyn Thomas Houser, 20, Twin Falls; driving without privileges (2nd offense), failure to appear, $500 bond, public defender appointed, pretrial Oct. 30.

Bradyn Thomas Houser, 20, Twin Falls; driving without privileges, failure to appear, $500 bond, public defender appointed, pretrial Oct. 30.

Bradyn Thomas Houser, 20, Twin Falls; driving without privileges (2nd offense), failure to appear, $500 bond, public defender appointed, pretrial Oct. 30.

Bradyn Thomas Houser, 20, Twin Falls; driving without privileges (3rd or subsequent offense), failure to provide proof of vehicle insurance (2nd or subsequent offense), $1,500 bond, public defender appointed, pretrial Oct. 30.

