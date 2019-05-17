{{featured_button_text}}

Thursday arraignments

Amal M. Resen, 34, Twin Falls; trespass — second offense within five years, petit theft, bond $15,000, public defender appointed, pretrial June 25.

Tiffonney Yvonne Wilson, 45, Lakewood, Washington; possession of paraphernalia, felony possession of marijuana greater than three ounces, driving without privileges, bond $25,000, public defender confirmed, prelim May 24.

Zoie Aelias Gill, 28, Wendell; felony DUI, public defender confirmed, prelim May 24.

Ivory R. Shepherd, 41, Twin Falls; DUI-excessive, possession of marijuana, pretrial May 29.

Juanita M. Fossen, 25, Twin Falls; attempted petit theft, failure to appear, bond $500, public defender appointed, pretrial July 2.

Jeffrey L. Haas, 32, Twin Falls; petit theft, bond $100, public defender appointed, sentencing May 29.

Nickolas Acosta, 27, Ontario, Oregon; possession of paraphernalia, false information, bond $5,000, public defender appointed, pretrial July 9.

Darrek D. Campbell, 22, Twin Falls; possession of marijuana, bond $100, public defender appointed, pretrial July 2.

