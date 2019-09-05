{{featured_button_text}}

Wednesday arraignments

Earl Cox, 29; fugitive (Texas warrant), bond as set, public defender appointed, extradition proceedings Sept. 13.

Farron Ira Moore, 53, Buhl; felony driving under the influence, open container-driver, bond $10,000, public defender appointed, preliminary Sept. 13.

James Logan Kassner, 28, Buhl; burglary, public defender appointed, preliminary Sept. 13.

