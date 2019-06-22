{{featured_button_text}}

Friday arraignments

Stevie Ray Flores, 27, Twin Falls; possession of marijuana, bond $1,000, public defender appointed, pretrial Aug. 6.

Daysha Koepnick, 36, Kimberly; fugitive-California warrant, bond $25,000, public defender appointed, extradition proceedings June 28.

David Martinez, 24, Twin Falls; no insurance-second or subsequent offense, bond $100, public defender appointed, pretrial Aug. 6.

Grace Katherine Orozco, 27, Twin Falls; felony domestic battery, own recognizance release, public defender denied, prelim June 28.

