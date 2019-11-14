{{featured_button_text}}
Thursday arraignments

Delaney Lyn Petersen, 30, Twin Falls; felony possession of a controlled substance, bond $50,000, public defender appointed, preliminary Nov. 22.

Amanda Marie Hernandez, 32, Twin Falls; felony possession of a controlled substance, bond $100,000, public defender appointed, preliminary Nov. 22.

Annie Danielle Hanway, 30, Twin Falls; possession of marijuana, bond $300, public defender appointed, pretrial Dec. 24.

Fernando Alfredo Salinas, 39, Twin Falls; felony domestic battery, bond $10,000, public defender appointed, preliminary Nov. 22.

