{{featured_button_text}}

Tuesday arraignments

Darryl Glenn Fitch, 56, Twin Falls; possession of a controlled substance, bond $15,000, public defender appointed, preliminary Aug. 23.

Dominic Xavier Bernal, 19, Nampa; eluding officers, aggravated assault or battery upon certain personnel, bond $25,000, public defender appointed, preliminary Aug. 23.

Dominic Xavier Bernal, 19, Nampa; petit theft, bond $1,000, public defender appointed, pretrial Oct. 8.

Preston Lee Pendleton, 29, Hazelton; criminal possession of a financial transaction card (6 counts), public defender appointed, preliminary Aug. 23.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments