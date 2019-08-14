Tuesday arraignments
Darryl Glenn Fitch, 56, Twin Falls; possession of a controlled substance, bond $15,000, public defender appointed, preliminary Aug. 23.
Dominic Xavier Bernal, 19, Nampa; eluding officers, aggravated assault or battery upon certain personnel, bond $25,000, public defender appointed, preliminary Aug. 23.
Dominic Xavier Bernal, 19, Nampa; petit theft, bond $1,000, public defender appointed, pretrial Oct. 8.
Preston Lee Pendleton, 29, Hazelton; criminal possession of a financial transaction card (6 counts), public defender appointed, preliminary Aug. 23.
