Twin Falls County

Friday arraignments

Michael Ray Robbins, 38; felony possession of controlled substance, bond $100,000, public defender appointed, prelim Jan. 25

Michael Ray Robbins, 38; violation of protection order, bond $1,000, public defender appointed, pretrial conference March 5.

 

