Twin Falls County
Felony sentencings
Philip Michael Wolff, 34, Twin Falls; burglary, $245.50 costs, $350 public defender, $100 DNA, five years penitentiary, three determinate, two indeterminate, 350 days credited, sentence to run concurrently to the other 2017 case listed below. Grand Theft charge dismissed.
Philip Michael Wolff, 34, Twin Falls; aggravated battery use of a deadly weapon or instrument, $245.50 costs, $350 public defender, 10 years penitentiary, five determinate, five indeterminate, 349 days credited, sentence to run concurrently to other 2017 case.
Fernando Fregoso-Cuevas, 20, $285.50 costs, $5,000 fine, $100 DNA, $1,858.45 victim restitution, seven years penitentiary, one determinate, six indeterminate, 83 days credited.
Gary Lawson Acuff, 30, sexual abuse of a minor under 16 years of age, $545.50 costs, $100 DNA, 10 years penitentiary, two determinate, eight indeterminate, three days credited, sentence suspended, four years supervised probation. Disseminating material harmful to minors charge dismissed. Sexually exploitative material to a minor charge also dismissed.
Michael Charles Craig, 57, Twin Falls; possession of a controlled substance, $285.50 costs, $350 public defender, four years penitentiary, two determinate, two indeterminate, 164 days credited, sentence suspended with 30 days county jail to serve, three years penitentiary.
Hope Malora Eskridge, 21, Buhl; burglary, $245.50 costs, $100 DNA, guilty withheld, problem solving court, two years supervised probation.
Matthew Emil Baysinger, 43, Twin Falls; domestic violence battery inflicting traumatic injury, $275.50 costs, $100 DNA, $500 public defender, six years penitentiary, three determinate, three indeterminate, three days credited, sentence suspended, three years supervised probation. Use of a deadly weapon or instrument charge dismissed.
Brandon Thomas Kardas, 27, Nampa; driving under the influence excessive second or subsequent offense, $290.50 costs, five years penitentiary, two determinate, three indeterminate, one day credited, 365 days retained jurisdiction, one and a half years drivers license suspension with one and a half years interlock device to follow.
Michael Robert Shipp, 51, Boise; DUI found guilty of two or more violations within 10 years, $290.50 costs, $350 public defender, $100 DNA, six years penitentiary, three determinate, three indeterminate, four days credited, sentence suspended with 90 days county jail, three years supervised probation, one year drivers license suspension with one year interlock device.
Jes Newton Emery, aka Jess, aka Jesse, 27, Twin Falls; possession of a controlled substance, $285.50 costs, $500 public defender, $620.36 reimbursement to law enforcement, seven years penitentiary, one determinate, six indeterminate, 196 days credited.
Charles Owen Shoup, 40, Eden; injury to a child, $245.50 costs, $500 public defender, $100 DNA, 10 years penitentiary, five determinate, five indeterminate, 180 days credited, sentence to run consecutively to 2011, 2012 Twin Falls cases and Jerome 2015 cases. Three kidnapping charges dismissed. Two lewd conduct with a child under 16 charges dismissed. Sexually exploitative material to a child causes, induces or permits charge dismissed.
Driving under the influence sentencings
Christopher Dean Perotto, 47, Twin Falls; DUI, $1,000 fine, $202.50 costs, 180 days jail, 177 suspended, one day credited, 10 days discretionary, guilty withheld judgment, 16 hours work detail, 180 days drivers license suspension, 12 months supervised probation, attend victim impact panel.
Dennis James West, 62, Hansen, DUI excessive, $1,000 fine, $800 suspended, $202.50 costs, $50 public defender, 365 days jail, 355 suspended, one day credited, 10 days discretionary, 40 hours work detail, 365 days restricted drivers license, 24 months supervised probation, attend victim impact panel, attend victim impact panel.
Braulio Santiz-Gomez, 26, Hansen; DUI excessive, 365 days jail, balance suspended, 118 days credited, 365 days drivers license suspension, 12 months unsupervised probation.
Maximilian R Porter, 29, Twin Falls; DUI second offense, $1,000 fine, $1,000 suspended, $202.50 costs, 180 days jail, 175 suspended, two days credited, 10 days discretionary, 365 restricted drivers license, 24 months supervised probation, interlock device one year, attend victim impact panel and court alcohol school.
Martin Vern Perkins, 33, Kimberly; DUI excessive, $1,000 fine, $600 suspended, $202.50 costs, 365 days jail, 355 suspended, one day credited, 10 days discretionary, 40 hours work detail, 365 days drivers license suspension, 18 months supervised probation.
Katie Marie Niedrich, 29, Twin Falls; DUI, $1,000 fine, $800 suspended, $202.50 costs, 180 days jail, 177 suspended, two days credited, eight hours work detail, 120 days restricted drivers license, 12 months supervised probation, attend victim impact panel.
Sophia Virginia Hernandez, 23, Caldwell; DUI, $1,000 fine, $800 suspended, $202.50 costs, 180 days jail, balance suspended, 24 days credited for time served, 365 days drivers license suspension, 24 months supervised probation.
Divorce civil proceedings
James Faulkner v. Aleshia Faulkner
Mario Aguirre v. Victoria Aguirre
Larry Peltier v. Karrie Pelltier
Susan Keiry v. Danny Keiry
Maunel Salinas v. Mary Lopez Rudolfo
Jorge Lemus-Gomez v. Alejandra Lemus
Xenia Peralta v. Rodolfo Peralta Martinez
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.