Tuesday arraignments

Christopher Davis Gray, 39, Twin Falls; domestic battery, false imprisonment and intentional destruction of a telecommunications line, own-recognizance release, public defender denied, pretrial March 3.

Christopher Anderson, 20, Twin Falls; criminal possession of a financial card (two counts), burglary (two counts), grand theft (two counts), own-recognizance release, public defender appointed, prelim Jan. 31.

Enrique Alberto Martinez-Najera, 46; DUI, bonded, no counsel listed, no hearing date set.

Summer M Robinson, 35, Bountiful, Utah; felony possession of a controlled substance and misdemeanor prostitution, bond $25,000, public defender appointed, prelim Jan. 31.

Joe Nevarez, 36, Buhl; unlawful entry, battery, malicious injury to property, DUI, and possession of an open container by driver, bond $5,000, public defender appointed, pretrial Feb. 11.

Braxtin D Snow, 19, Twin Falls; possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia w/intent to use, bond $100, public defender appointed, pretrial March 16.

Michael Patrick Sathier, 51, Illinois; burglary and theft by deception, bond $200,000, no counsel listed, prelim Jan. 31.

Shannondoah Kacey Baldwin, 32, Twin Falls; felony DUI, bond $25,000, public defender appointed, prelim Jan. 31.

Wednesday arraignments

Lincoln Todd Stam, 55, Twin Falls; felony possession of a controlled substance and misdemeanor possession of paraphernalia, bond $50,000, public defender appointed, prelim Jan. 31.

Jose Miguel Sabedraa, 20, Twin Falls; DUI-excessive, walk-in, public defender appointed, pretrial March 3.

