Monday arraignments

Ryan A. Larson, 36, Twin Falls; assault, malicious injury to property, bond $1,000, public defender denied, pretrial Nov. 13.

Raj Majhi, 32, Twin Falls; felony attempted strangulation, domestic violence-battery, resisting or obstructing officers, bond $200,000, public defender appointed, preliminary Oct. 4.

Diana Gabriela Iniguez, 24; felony possession of a controlled substance, bond $50,000, public defender appointed, preliminary Oct. 4.

Hugo Aldahir Hernandez-Reyes, 21, Buhl; possession of marijuana, own-recognizance release, public defender appointed, pretrial Nov. 5.

Hugo Aldahir Hernandez-Reyes, 21, Buhl; felony possession of a controlled substance, own-recognizance release, public defender appointed, preliminary Oct. 4.

Devan Lee Harvey, 25, Buhl; possession of paraphernalia, bond $1,000, public defender appointed, pretrial Nov. 5.

