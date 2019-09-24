Monday arraignments
Ryan A. Larson, 36, Twin Falls; assault, malicious injury to property, bond $1,000, public defender denied, pretrial Nov. 13.
Raj Majhi, 32, Twin Falls; felony attempted strangulation, domestic violence-battery, resisting or obstructing officers, bond $200,000, public defender appointed, preliminary Oct. 4.
Diana Gabriela Iniguez, 24; felony possession of a controlled substance, bond $50,000, public defender appointed, preliminary Oct. 4.
You have free articles remaining.
Hugo Aldahir Hernandez-Reyes, 21, Buhl; possession of marijuana, own-recognizance release, public defender appointed, pretrial Nov. 5.
Hugo Aldahir Hernandez-Reyes, 21, Buhl; felony possession of a controlled substance, own-recognizance release, public defender appointed, preliminary Oct. 4.
Devan Lee Harvey, 25, Buhl; possession of paraphernalia, bond $1,000, public defender appointed, pretrial Nov. 5.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.