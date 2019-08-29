Wednesday arraignments
Christopher Paul Hayward, 35, Jerome; felony driving under the influence (second offense within 15 years), injury to a child-transporting minors while under the influence (two counts) bond $150,000, public defender appointed, preliminary Sept. 9.
Terri Louise Honea, 34, Hansen; possession of a controlled substance, bond $500, public defender appointed, preliminary Sept. 9.
Tara Monique Good, 30, Twin Falls; felony domestic battery, attempted strangulation, bond $5,000, public defender appointed, preliminary Sept. 9.
