Wednesday arraignments

Robert Jordan Ridley, 20, Buhl; rape, private counsel, preliminary Aug. 16.

Nicholas Robert LaFord, 20, Twin Falls; rape (2 counts), private counsel retained, preliminary Aug. 16.

Joanna Laree Lancaster, 34, Twin Falls; no-contact order violation, own-recognizance release, public defender denied, pretrial Oct. 1.

Joel Eleve Stewart, 57, Twin Falls; felony domestic battery or assault, felony possession of a controlled substance, bond $10,000, private counsel retained, preliminary Aug. 16.

Jakob Paul Sorensen, 27, Twin Falls; possession of marijuana, bond $100, public defender appointed, pretrial Oct. 1.

John F. Hadam, 88, Eden; driving without privileges, felony aggravated battery, felony malicious injury to property, public defender confirmed, preliminary Aug. 16.

