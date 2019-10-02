Tuesday arraignments
Isaac Lopez, 18, Twin Falls; possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, bond $5,000, public defender appointed, preliminary Oct. 11.
Bimeny Jeanmarie, 18, Twin Falls; felony burglary, felony grand theft, providing false information to officers, bond $10,000, public defender appointed, preliminary Oct. 11.
Angel Chavez Tafoya, 29, Buhl; resisting or obstructing an officer, bond $500, public defender appointed, pretrial Nov. 13.
You have free articles remaining.
Austin Luke Lopez, 19, Twin Falls; felony possession of a controlled substance, bond $75,000, public defender appointed, preliminary Oct. 11.
Marco Camarena, 29, Twin Falls; aggravated assault (four counts), bond $30,000, public defender denied, preliminary Oct. 11.
Jesse M. Jimenez, 18, Filer; operating vehicle without owner’s consent (two counts), driving under the influence under 21 years of age, failing to stop for an accident, bond $100, public defender appointed, pretrial Nov. 26.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.