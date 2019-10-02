{{featured_button_text}}

Tuesday arraignments

Isaac Lopez, 18, Twin Falls; possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, bond $5,000, public defender appointed, preliminary Oct. 11.

Bimeny Jeanmarie, 18, Twin Falls; felony burglary, felony grand theft, providing false information to officers, bond $10,000, public defender appointed, preliminary Oct. 11.

Angel Chavez Tafoya, 29, Buhl; resisting or obstructing an officer, bond $500, public defender appointed, pretrial Nov. 13.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

Austin Luke Lopez, 19, Twin Falls; felony possession of a controlled substance, bond $75,000, public defender appointed, preliminary Oct. 11.

Marco Camarena, 29, Twin Falls; aggravated assault (four counts), bond $30,000, public defender denied, preliminary Oct. 11.

Jesse M. Jimenez, 18, Filer; operating vehicle without owner’s consent (two counts), driving under the influence under 21 years of age, failing to stop for an accident, bond $100, public defender appointed, pretrial Nov. 26.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments