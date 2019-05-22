{{featured_button_text}}

Twin Falls County

Tuesday arraignments

William Jay Patterson, 27, Twin Falls; resisting/obstructing officers, bond $100, public defender appointed, pretrial July 9.

Amon Quincy Buhler, 41, Jerome; felony battery, domestic violence, bond $40,000, public defender appointed, prelim May 31.

