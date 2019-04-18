{{featured_button_text}}

Twin Falls County

Wednesday arraignments

Channing Eugene Griffith, 30, Twin Falls; video voyeurism, own-recognizance release, public defender appointed, preliminary hearing April 26.

Enrique Gomez Baeza, 47, Twin Falls; excessive driving under the influence, $15,000 bond, public defender appointed, pretrial May 29.

Lee A Silver, 36, Twin Falls; theft of property, labor or services by means of threat or deception, own-recognizance release, public defender appointed, pretrial May 29.

Raj K Majhi, 32, Twin Falls; domestic battery or assault in the presence of a child, $20,000 bond, public defender appointed, pretrial May 29.

