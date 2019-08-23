{{featured_button_text}}

Thursday arraignments

Dustyn Wayne Brooks, 33, Wendell; felony domestic battery, bond $100,000, private counsel, preliminary Aug. 30.

Guadalupe Michel Pichardo-Salgado, 18, Jerome; grand theft, own-recognizance release, public defender appointed, preliminary Aug. 30.

Robert William Parrish, 29, Twin Falls; unlawful entry, own-recognizance release, public defender appointed, pretrial Oct. 8.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments