Twin Falls County

Thursday arraignments

Alexander Carrera Mendez, 28, Buhl; felony possession of a controlled substance, $10,000 bond, public defender appointed, prelim Jan. 11.

Raymond A. Castro, 22, Eloy, Ariz.; felony possession of a controlled substance and misdemeanor resist/obstruct, $75,000 bond, public defender appointed, prelim Jan. 11.

Tracy Lynn Towle, 54, Twin Falls; felony possession of a controlled substance, own-recognizance release, public defender appointed, prelim Jan. 11.

Stacy Dwight Randell, 39, Twin Falls; felony filing false affidavit of theft, walk-in, public defender appointed, prelim Jan. 11.

Friday arraignments

Ciaran Patrick McCall, 24; violation of protection order, own-recognizance release, public defender appointed, pretrial Feb. 26.

Joseph Andrew Cruz, 23, Twin Falls; DUI, own-recognizance release, public defender appointed, pretrial March 12.

Angela C. Asay, 39, Filer; felony possession of a controlled substance, own-recognizance release, public defender appointed, prelim Jan. 11.

Kendra L. Williamson, 29, Twin Falls; petit theft, own-recognizance release, public defender appointed, pretrial March 5.

Kendra L. Williamson, 29, Twin Falls; felony possession of a controlled substance, own-recognizance release, public defender appointed, prelim Jan. 11.

Marvin Christopher Locke, 54, Gooding; DUI — second, $5,000 bond, pretrial March 12.

