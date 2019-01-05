Twin Falls County
Thursday arraignments
Alexander Carrera Mendez, 28, Buhl; felony possession of a controlled substance, $10,000 bond, public defender appointed, prelim Jan. 11.
Raymond A. Castro, 22, Eloy, Ariz.; felony possession of a controlled substance and misdemeanor resist/obstruct, $75,000 bond, public defender appointed, prelim Jan. 11.
Tracy Lynn Towle, 54, Twin Falls; felony possession of a controlled substance, own-recognizance release, public defender appointed, prelim Jan. 11.
Stacy Dwight Randell, 39, Twin Falls; felony filing false affidavit of theft, walk-in, public defender appointed, prelim Jan. 11.
Friday arraignments
Ciaran Patrick McCall, 24; violation of protection order, own-recognizance release, public defender appointed, pretrial Feb. 26.
Joseph Andrew Cruz, 23, Twin Falls; DUI, own-recognizance release, public defender appointed, pretrial March 12.
Angela C. Asay, 39, Filer; felony possession of a controlled substance, own-recognizance release, public defender appointed, prelim Jan. 11.
Kendra L. Williamson, 29, Twin Falls; petit theft, own-recognizance release, public defender appointed, pretrial March 5.
Kendra L. Williamson, 29, Twin Falls; felony possession of a controlled substance, own-recognizance release, public defender appointed, prelim Jan. 11.
Marvin Christopher Locke, 54, Gooding; DUI — second, $5,000 bond, pretrial March 12.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.