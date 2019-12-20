{{featured_button_text}}
Gavel, court, lawyer, judge, attorney
(Courtesy photo)

Friday arraignments

Richard David Pena, Twin Falls; misdemeanor possession of marijuana, bond $100, public defender appointed, pretrial Feb. 11.

Michael Pidgeon, 44, El Paso County, Colorado; fugitive, DUI, per warrant extradition, public defender appointed, extradition Dec. 27.

Tyler Joseph Mesheski, 37, Twin Falls; petit theft, bond $2,500, public defender appointed, pretrial Feb. 4.

KC J Cox, 33, Jerome; misdemeanor possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia, appeared in person, public defender appointed, pretrial Feb. 4.

Camillia Esther Hunt, 31; 4 counts possession of a controlled substance and introduction of contraband into a correctional facility, bond $100,000, public defender appointed, prelim Dec. 27.

Zackery Scott Hall, 32, Twin Falls; frequenting and paraphernalia, own-recognizance release, public defender appointed, pretrial Feb. 4.

Michael R Pidgeon, 44, Twin Falls; petit theft, bond $100, public defender appointed, pretrial Feb. 11.

Tyler Joseph Mesheski, 37, Twin Falls; frequenting and paraphernalia, bond $2,500, public defender appointed, pretrial Feb. 4.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments