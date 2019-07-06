Friday arraignments
Cesar Alejandro Salas, 21, Buhl; aggravated assault with deadly weapon and attempted strangulation, bond previously posted, no contact order issued, public defender appointed, prelim July 12.
Terri Brower Seal, 73, Twin Falls; DUI third offense, bond $150,000, public defender appointed, prelim July 12.
Nestor Sanchez, 24, Twin Falls; possession of a controlled substance, bond $20,000, public defender appointed, prelim July 12.
Jesus Adrian Garcia, 28, Twin Falls; possession of controlled substance, bond $10,000, public defender appointed, prelim July 12.
John Wessle Crow, 56, Twin Falls; DUI, bond $7,500, public defender appointed, pre-trial conference Aug. 20
Cesar D. Chavez, 19, Twin Falls; possession of marijuana, bond $100, public defender appointed, pre-trial conference Aug. 20
