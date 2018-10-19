Twin Falls County
Wednesday arraignments
Brian Lane McFadden, 41, Twin Falls; insurance fraud, walk-in arraignment, private counsel, preliminary hearing Oct. 26.
Mark Allen James, 21, Twin Falls; attempted strangulation, $20,000 bond, public defender appointed, preliminary hearing Oct. 26.
Mark Allen James, 21, Twin Falls; trafficking in marijuana, possession of paraphernalia, $25,000 bond, public defender appointed, preliminary hearing Oct. 26.
Cassi Joy Faith Wieling, 47, Twin Falls; unlawful entry, $1000, public defender appointed, pretrial Nov. 27.
Thursday arraignment
Todd Lewis Okelberry, 39, Kimberly; arson I, $50,000 bond, private counsel, preliminary hearing Oct. 26.
