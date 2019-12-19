Thursday arraignments
Robert Marshall Lundgren, 66, Twin Falls; DUI-second offense and open container, own-recognizance release, applied for public defender, pretrial Feb. 11.
Darrel A Ferguson, 46, Twin Falls; bail jumping, bond $75,000, applied for public defender, prelim Dec. 27.
Jessica Aileen Pullin, 28, Twin Falls; felony possession of a controlled substance (two counts), bond $75,000, public defender appointed, prelim Dec. 27.
