Twin Falls County
Tuesday arraignments
Rodney D Bodley, 60, Twin Falls, DUI-excessive and open container-driver, walk-in release, public defender appointed, pretrial conference Mar. 5.
Suzanne Ceja Maher, 46, Twin Falls, violation of protection order, own-recognizance release, public defender appointed, pretrial conference Mar. 5.
Mandy Emery, 41, Twin Falls, felony possession of a controlled substance, bond $8,000, public defender appointed, prelim Jan. 25.
Justin Wynn Tappan, 44, Twin Falls, felony possession of a controlled substance, bond $25,000, public defender appointed, prelim Jan. 25.
Travis Clayton Mifflin, 29, Jerome, six counts child sexually exploitative materials, bond $250,000, public defender appointed, prelim Jan. 25.
Steven Douglas Tippetts, 36, Twin Falls, felony possession of a controlled substance and misdemeanor possession of a controlled substance, bond $100,000, public defender appointed, prelim Jan. 25.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.