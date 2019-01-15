Try 1 month for 99¢

Twin Falls County

Tuesday arraignments

Rodney D Bodley, 60, Twin Falls, DUI-excessive and open container-driver, walk-in release, public defender appointed, pretrial conference Mar. 5.

Suzanne Ceja Maher, 46, Twin Falls, violation of protection order, own-recognizance release, public defender appointed, pretrial conference Mar. 5.

Mandy Emery, 41, Twin Falls, felony possession of a controlled substance, bond $8,000, public defender appointed, prelim Jan. 25.

Justin Wynn Tappan, 44, Twin Falls, felony possession of a controlled substance, bond $25,000, public defender appointed, prelim Jan. 25.

Travis Clayton Mifflin, 29, Jerome, six counts child sexually exploitative materials, bond $250,000, public defender appointed, prelim Jan. 25.

Steven Douglas Tippetts, 36, Twin Falls, felony possession of a controlled substance and misdemeanor possession of a controlled substance, bond $100,000, public defender appointed, prelim Jan. 25.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments