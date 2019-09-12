{{featured_button_text}}

Wednesday arraignments

Tia Jean Garcia, 22, Twin Falls; robbery, bond $250,000, public defender appointed, preliminary Sept. 20.

Shawna Deian Weeks, 37, Twin Falls; grand theft, public defender appointed, preliminary Sept. 20.

