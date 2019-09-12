Wednesday arraignments
Tia Jean Garcia, 22, Twin Falls; robbery, bond $250,000, public defender appointed, preliminary Sept. 20.
You have run out of free stories. To continue reading, take advantage of our LOWEST offer yet!
Thanks for being a subscriber.
Sorry, your subscription does not include this content.
Please call 866.948.6397 to upgrade your subscription.
Shawna Deian Weeks, 37, Twin Falls; grand theft, public defender appointed, preliminary Sept. 20.
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.