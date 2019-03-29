Twin Falls County
Friday arraignments
Jennifer Marie Stephenson, 38, Soda Springs; four counts felony grand theft, two counts income tax evasion — Idaho State, and misdemeanor petit theft, appeared in person, public defender appointed, prelim April 5.
Earl Lee Thompson, 29, Kimberly; DUI-second offense, appeared in person, public defender confirmed, pretrial April 2.
Joshua Samuel Credille, 25, Twin Falls; robbery, bond $100,000, public defender appointed, prelim April 5.
Bradie Rose Olsen, 18, Twin Falls; robbery (aid/abet), bond $50,000, public defender appointed, prelim April 5.
Maria Soriano-Ortiz, 23, Hollister; domestic battery, own-recognizance release, public defender appointed, pretrial May 14.
Andrea Ann Hyatt, 23, Filer; possession of a controlled substance and grand theft, bond $50,000, public defender appointed, prelim April 5.
