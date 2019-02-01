Try 1 month for 99¢

Twin Falls County Friday arraignments

Sacha Nerissa Cortez, 33, Las Vegas, NV; felony possession of a controlled substance, felony trafficking in methamphetamine or amphetamine, and misdemeanor possession of paraphernalia, bond $500,000, public defender appointed, prelim Feb. 11.

Ernie Lopez, 34, Las Vegas, NV; felony trafficking in methamphetamine, and possession of a controlled substance, bond $500,000, public defender appointed, prelim Feb. 11.

Amanda Marie Smith, 31, Twin Falls; felony possession of a controlled substance, and misdemeanor possession of a controlled substance, bond $25,000, public defender appointed, prelim Feb. 11.

Robert Hare, 30, Twin Falls; possession of a controlled substance, bond $100,000, public defender appointed, prelim Feb. 11.

Tamara Lesneski, 25, Twin Falls; possession of a controlled substance, own-recognizance release, public defender appointed, prelim Feb. 11.

Tanner Scott Rider, 25, Pocatello; possession of a controlled substance and possession of paraphernalia with intent, bond $250,000, public defender appointed, prelim Feb. 11.

