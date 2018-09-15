Twin Falls County
Friday arraignments
Joshua Glenn Summers, 36, Twin Falls; attempted strangulation, bond previously posted, public defender appointed, preliminary hearing Sept. 21.
Kimberly Heath, 43, Kimberly; assault or battery on certain personnel, own-recognizance release, public defender appointed, pretrial Oct. 30.
Billy Estes, 38, Kimberly; felony possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia (two counts), own-recognizance release, public defender appointed, preliminary hearing Sept. 21.
