Twin Falls County

Friday arraignments

Joshua Glenn Summers, 36, Twin Falls; attempted strangulation, bond previously posted, public defender appointed, preliminary hearing Sept. 21.

Kimberly Heath, 43, Kimberly; assault or battery on certain personnel, own-recognizance release, public defender appointed, pretrial Oct. 30.

Billy Estes, 38, Kimberly; felony possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia (two counts), own-recognizance release, public defender appointed, preliminary hearing Sept. 21.

