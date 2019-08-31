{{featured_button_text}}

Thursday arraignments

Jeffrey Norman Hoover, Twin Falls; felony driving under the influence (second offense within 15 years), bond $25,000, public defender confirmed, preliminary Sept. 9.

Nickolas Acosta, 27, Kimberly; possession of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia, bond $10,000, public defender appointed, pre-trial conference Oct. 16.

Miguel Angel Hernandez, 18, Filer; possession of a controlled substance, bond $50,000, public defender appointed, preliminary Sept. 9.

Timothy Dean Hunt, 19, Twin Falls; possession of controlled substance, possession of paraphernalia, false information about identity presented to law enforcement officer, bond $15,000, public defender appointed, preliminary Sept. 9.

Friday arraignments

Buck Melford Roberts, 29, Buhl; battery, domestic violence inflicting traumatic injury, bond $50,000, public defender appointed, preliminary Sept. 9.

Stefanie Granillo, 23, Twin Falls; possession of controlled substance, appeared in person, public defender appointed, preliminary Sept. 9.

Leslie Ann Coopersmith, 43, Twin Falls; delivery of controlled substance, own recognizance release, preliminary Sept. 9.

Shelby Ann Speranza, 39, Twin Falls; possession of controlled substance, own recognizance release, public defender appointed, preliminary Sept. 9.

Gilbert Salinas Carranza, 39, Twin Falls; possession of controlled substance, bond $75,000, preliminary Sept. 9.

Daniel Lee Summers, 43, Hagerman; possession of controlled substance, bond $20,000, public defender appointed, preliminary Sept. 9.

Aaron Keith Altes, 44, Twin Falls; possession of controlled substance, burglary, unlawfully represented self as peace officer, public defender appointed, preliminary Sept. 9.

Michael R. Clarke, 28, United Kingdom; driving under the influence, bond $500, sentenced.

