Thursday arraignments
Tanya Jo Clark, 38, Buhl; felony possession of a controlled substance and possession of paraphernalia, appeared in person, public defender appointed, prelim Jan. 31.
Michael Fredrick Browning, 50, Twin Falls; violation of no contact order (three counts), bond $10,000, public defender appointed, pretrial March 16.
Thomas Edward Wildman, 38, Twin Falls; unlawful possession of a firearm, bond $25,000, public defender appointed, prelim Jan. 31.
Monte Lee Stafford, 53, Filer; aggravated assault with a deadly weapon (two counts), bond $100,000, public defender appointed, prelim Jan. 31.
Kyle Wayde Featherston, 22, Bliss; felony possession on a controlled substance and misdemeanor possession of a controlled substance, bond $5,000, public defender denied, prelim Jan. 31.
