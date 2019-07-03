{{featured_button_text}}

Tuesday arraignments

Dylan M. Gibson, Twin Falls; resisting or obstructing officers, bond $100, public defender appointed, pretrial August 20.

Heath Blaine Rasmussen, 37, Twin Falls; no insurance-second or subsequent offense, bond $100, public defender appointed, pretrial August 20.

Heath Blaine Rasmussen, 37, Twin Falls; possession of a controlled substance, bond $50,000, public defender appointed, prelim July 12.

Rachel Daniels-Madrid, 38, fugitive-Washington warrant; public defender appointed, extradition proceedings July 12.

Juan Luis Murillo-Ledezma, 45, Hailey; driving under the influence-second offense, public defender appointed, pretrial August 20.

Zackery Valentine Sharp, 26, Twin Falls; aggravated driving under the influence, bond $100,000, public defender denied, prelim July 12.

Enrique Vielmas, 21, Twin Falls; weapon-unlawful discharge at a house, occupied building, etc., evidence-concealment, destruction or alteration, bond $1,000,000, public defender appointed, prelim July 12.

Christopher Phillip Garrett, 37, Burley; robbery, bond $250,000, public defender appointed, prelim July 12.

